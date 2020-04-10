Hilary Duff cheers on stressed parents with relatable bath selfie featuring her one-year-old daughter

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — With schools pushing back their reopening dates into May, with some districts outright cancelling the rest of the school year all together, Hilary Duff knows that the only thing parents can do during this trying time is to take one day at a time.

The Lizzie McGuire star encouraged parents on Thursday via a bath selfie that anyone with toddler at home would appreciate. “One more day down!,” Hilary cheered in the caption of the photo, that features one-year-old Banks sitting front and center.

The photo features the two partially submerged in the bath water as her daughter leans affectionately against her. As for Duff, it looks like she engaged in a little splash war with her toddler due to a very-telling wet face and smudged mascara beneath her eyes.

It also should be noted that the two are surrounded by various floating toys.

“To every parent out there……… we are lucky to be healthy,” the 31-year-old sagely reminded. Despite giving her fellow parents a dose of encouragement, that doesn’t mean that she, too, is feeling a little beat down by constantly finding ways to entertain her stir-crazy kids.

“Also …damn these days are long ……,” she jokingly concluded, echoing a thought that perhaps many mothers and fathers — and grandparents — are feeling as the nation stares down a fourth week of self-quarantine.

She is also the parent of eight-year-old Luca, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.

As for how Hilary is coping, she posed an interesting question to her Instagram Stories. Captioning a looped video of her dubiously swishing around a glass of red wine, the Cinderella Story actress proposed, “Didn’t you think that until the ‘Safer At Home’ guidelines lift, wine o’ clock should scoot forward 5 minutes each day?”

