Hallmark Channel schedules marathon of feel-good holiday movies amid mass self-quarantine

©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Stefano Montesi(NEW YORK) — Most people have heard of Christmas in July but what about Christmas in… March?

It wasn’t a thing before but thanks (or not) to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has Americans sequestering themselves, the Hallmark Channel thought it would give the people something to look forward to — a movie marathon!

The network, known for its feel-good movies, will air 27 of its original “Countdown to Christmas” films starting on Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m ET until Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. ET.

Films included in the weekend rundown will include Candace Cameron Bure’s A Christmas Detour and Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert. Check out the full schedule below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Paul Greene (“Bitten”)

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date

Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives,”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)

8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Let it Snow”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

10:00 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas

Stars: Rachel Skarsten (“Reign”) and Trevor Donovan (“90210”)

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Mark Wiebe (“Sweet Karma”)

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Stars: Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride

Stars: Katrina Law (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”), Jordan Belfi (“Surrogates”) and Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”)

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”) and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)

4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)

6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Stars: Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Siters”) and Jean Smart (“Designing Women”)

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome

Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

