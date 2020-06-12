Film, TV production officially OK to resume today in California after COVID-19 shutdown

kckate16/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — After shutting down beginning in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, today is the day California officials have allowed for film and television production to resume in the state. However, all productions will have to adhere to a state-mandated set of safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department only released their so-called “Reopening Protocol” Thursday. The ten pages of protocols address all aspects of film, music and TV production – from auditions, location scouting, music production, wardrobe, hair and makeup, craft services and catering and more – as well as general workplace measures for infection control.

Although production is permitted to resume today, it’s generally thought it’ll take until July or August for most producers to get things ready to go.

California currently has the sixth-highest reported number of COVID-19 cases in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 143,377, after New York state, Moscow, New Jersey, Sao Paolo, Brazil and England.

