Fashion designer Christian Siriano offers to sew masks for COVID-19 crisis

“If we need masks my team can make them!” Siriano wrote on Instagram, adding that he tweeted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with the idea. “I have sewers and pattern makers ready to help working from home we just need all the information on how to help.”

Cuomo tweeted Siriano back shortly after, writing, “We’re in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!”

Siriano was praised for his gesture on social media, with one writing, “Thank you!!!! Our hospitals need them.” Another wrote, “THANK YOU for being an awesome light in the darkness!”

The U.S. has a stockpile of 13 million N95 respirator masks, but the federal government has said up to a billion might be needed over the next six months. Some hospitals are already experiencing shortages.

N95 face masks are personal protective equipment used to protect the wearer from the transmission of airborne particles and liquid contamination. They’re particularly crucial to protect doctors and nurses on the front lines of treating the coronavirus pandemic.

