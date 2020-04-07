Ellen Pompeo's daughter has hilarious message to those trapped with their siblings

ABC/Mike Rosenthal(LOS ANGELES) — It’s all fun and games until social distancing gets extended for another month — just ask Ellen Pompeo’s daughter Sienna May.

The five-year-old took a minute to vent to her mother about how her three-year-old brother Eli Christopher was getting on her nerves, which Pompeo happily shared with her followers on Sunday in an Instagram post captioned, “Social distancing 101 from Sienna May #micdrop.”

“He is so rude and it’s just… he keeps testing me,” Sienna explained in the adorable clip. “Eli, he keeps testing me. Even when I was four, he [kept] testing me and even now that I’m five, he [is] still testing me. Every day he is testing me.”

When the Grey’s Anatomy star asked what they should do about the situation, Sienna responded, “We should separate.” An idea that Pompeo was fully on board with.

“That’s great idea,” she agreed diplomatically. “Separate.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.