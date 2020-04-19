COVID-19 News – ABC News Radio

NYC non-profit to deliver 140K shelf-stable meals to city’s most vulnerable amid COVID-19

John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom for high schoolers missing out this year

Bill Cosby deemed “not eligible” for early release despite COVID-19 spread concerns

Learn how to give men’s haircuts in quarantine with Quarancuts Virtual Hair School

2020 San Diego Comic-Con officially canceled due to COVID-19

‘Fuller House’ star Jodie Sweetin’s kids host adorable “dress like a celebrity” dinner

January Jones embraces her inner Fred Astaire and learns tap dancing while in quarantine

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/COVID-19 News and Headlines from ABC News RadioFri, 17 Apr 2020 21:00:08 +0000(c) ABC News Radioen-USSquarespace V5 Site Server v5.13.575-381 (http://www.squarespace.com)Music News GroupFri, 17 Apr 2020 21:00:11 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/nyc-non-profit-to-deliver-140k-shelf-stable-meals-to-citys-m.html360296:19724992:36275645

God’s Love We Deliver (pictured: GLWD staffer Kristine)(NEW YORK) — As New York City continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, local charity organizations have been stepping up to do their part for the city’s most vulnerable.

God’s Love We Deliver, a non-profit that delivers medically tailored meals to sick clients, is undertaking a massive volunteer effort this weekend to feed those at the greatest risk for COVID-19.

Around 150 volunteers will join GLWD staff to deliver 140,000 shelf-stable emergency meals to meet 14 days worth of clients’ daily nutritional needs. They’ll be serving those in need across New York City, as well as Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Counties in New York and Hudson County, New Jersey.

The effort begins Saturday with a special packing session to ready the meals.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, check out GLWD.org.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/rss-comments-entry-36275645.xmlABC News RadioFri, 17 Apr 2020 21:00:08 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/john-krasinski-is-hosting-a-virtual-prom-for-high-schoolers.html360296:19724992:36275602

Mike Coppola/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — John Krasinski is here to salvage prom season.

The star of The Office and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will be be hosting a virtual prom on his Some Good News YouTube channel Friday night at 8 p.m. ET for all the high schoolers missing out on their prom this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s even DJing the event and bringing “some friends” along, though he didn’t say who. No doubt his wife, Emily Blunt, will be his date.

“First of all… you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom!” he wrote next to photo of him at his own prom, adding in the comments: “Tag your plus 1s and dress up to the prom 9s.”

This is just the latest surprise Krasinski has pulled off on Some Good News. For the first episode, he reunited online with his Office co-star Steve Carell to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the show’s premiere. He’s also had the original Broadway cast of Hamilton serenade a little girl over Zoom, and gifted some Boston-based COVID-19 health care workers with Red Sox tickets for life.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/rss-comments-entry-36275602.xmlMusic News GroupFri, 17 Apr 2020 20:00:02 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/bill-cosby-deemed-not-eligible-for-early-release-despite-cov.html360296:19724992:36275664

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images(PENNSYLVANIA) — Bill Cosby will remain behind bars despite Pennsylvania’s plan to release some inmates as a way to reduce further spread of COVID-19.

Cosby, 82, who was convicted in 2018 for the 2004 sexual assault of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, has been deemed ineligible for an early release because of his violent offender classification.

“Mr. Cosby is not eligible for release under Gov. [Tom] Wolf’s order since he was convicted of a violent offense (aggravated indecent assault) and was deemed a Sexually Violent Predator,” Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Kate Delano said in statement. “So for both of those reasons, he would not be eligible to be released.”

A DOC spokesperson also added that “Based on the criteria exempting sex offenders and knowing his highly publicized case, [Cosby] would not qualify.”

Earlier this week, Governor Wolf signed orders for inmates to be released after issuing an executive order on April 10. Deadline reports that nine prisoners at the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix were released on Thursday, but Cosby wasn’t among them.

Earlier that day, Cosby’s crisis manager, Andrew Wyatt, released a statement stating their “legal team will not be filing a petition, until we see how Governor Wolf’s executive order will be implemented.”

They also laid out why Cosby should be released, saying his age, underlying medical condition — blindness — and not having “the luxury of practicing social distancing” because of his ailments, should be considered.

Cosby is currently serving a three-to-10-year sentence.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/rss-comments-entry-36275664.xmlABC News RadioFri, 17 Apr 2020 19:00:20 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/learn-how-to-give-mens-haircuts-in-quarantine-with-quarancut.html360296:19724992:36275565

Barba(NEW YORK) — Does the prospect of cutting your own hair or the hair of a loved one while in quarantine scare you? One New York City men’s grooming boutique is here to ease your fears, and teach you how to cut hair properly.

Barba, in partnership with the agency Terri & Sandy, has launched the Quarancuts Virtual Hair School. Each day, Barba’s owner and master stylist, Xavier Cruz, will guide you through the techniques of men’s haircuts via Zoom. The lessons will air on IGTV.

Pose star Billy Porter is the school’s first “graduate,” taking part in the inaugural IGTV episode of Quarancuts Virtual Hair School and learning how to give his husband Adam Smith a haircut.

“My nerves faded away with Xavier’s guidance. Humbling and Fabulous!” Billy said in a statement. His husband added, “Xavier saved the day teaching my husband how to give me a desperately needed trim.”

If you’d like to take the virtual course via Zoom, you can direct message Barba on Instagram.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/rss-comments-entry-36275565.xmlMusic News GroupFri, 17 Apr 2020 17:43:05 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/2020-san-diego-comic-con-officially-canceled-due-to-covid-19.html360296:19724992:36275618

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images(SAN DIEGO) — The 2020 San Diego Comic-Con has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time the event has been scrapped in its 50-year history.

The event, which was set to take place July 23-26, will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center July 22-25, 2021.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” David Glanzer, a spokesperson for the organization, said in a statement. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

Anyone who purchased badges for SDCC this year will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to next year’s Comic-Con. All badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund.

Exhibitors will similarly have the option for a refund or a transfer of payments to next year’s event.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/rss-comments-entry-36275618.xmlMusic News GroupFri, 17 Apr 2020 17:00:15 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/fuller-house-star-jodie-sweetins-kids-host-adorable-dress-li.html360296:19724992:36275513

Disney Channel/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — With being able to dress up for dinner and head out to a fancy restaurant out of the question due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families across America are finding creative ways to make family meals a little more fun.

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin revealed Thursday that her 11-year-old daughter Zoie came up with a brilliant idea to come to dinner dressed as their favorite celebrity.

“For this evenings entertainment, Zoie has decided that we are having “dress like a celebrity dinner”. She is cooking for us and has a whole thing planned,” the 38-year-old happily revealed while flaunting her dramatic outfit of the night.

Deciding to dress up as Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Jodie’s hair is fashioned into an artificial bob as she wears a fitting short black dress and shades. The actress also had plenty of time to perfect her look too, because she was “not allowed to go down there until our ‘reservation’ at 6:45.”

As for her children, Sweetin revealed in a subsequent post that Zoie went to dinner as Kourtney Kardashian while her youngest, nine-year-old Bea, was “Miss Peacock from the movie Clue.“

If that wasn’t hilarious enough, Jodie explained “We remained in full character throughout the meal, complete with a very Kardashian style freak out.”

As for the meal Zoie prepared for her family, says Sweetin, “It was a lovely evening, with a candlelight dinner of pasta and sautéed potatoes, plus we broke out the fancy Crystal for the occasion!”

The proud mom then snarkily added, “Then, suddenly it turned into a murder mystery” due to her littlest’s character of choice before she was tasked with the cleanup “Because… even as the worlds fashion tastemaker, I still have to load the dishwasher.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/rss-comments-entry-36275513.xmlMusic News GroupFri, 17 Apr 2020 15:00:16 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/covid-19-news/january-jones-embraces-her-inner-fred-astaire-and-learns-tap.html360296:19724992:36275511