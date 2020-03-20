COVID-19 cases in country top 10,000 as State Department warns no travelling abroad

iStock/lakshmiprasad S(NEW YORK) — As more tests are processed, it’s been reported that COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surged past 10,000, with more positive cases expected to come. As of Thursday, there are 13,680 cases in the U.S. — affecting all 50 states, along with Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

The death toll rose to 196, according to ABC News.

These numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks with California Governor Gavin Newsom alerting residents on Thursday that, over the next eight weeks, it is likely that 56 percent of Californians will be diagnosed with COVID-19. The state recently reported 126 new cases with health officials saying that, in some areas of the state, new cases are doubling every four days.

Because of that, Newsom directed all Californians — which is over 39 million people — to stay at home for their own safety. The order followed a call by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said the pandemic is the young generation’s 9/11, saying “after tonight our lives in California will forever be changed.”

Meanwhile, in New York City, the area has become a hotspot for the virus with around 3,615 positive cases and 22 deaths as of Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio cautioned residents on Thursday, “This is going to be one of the most difficult moments in New York City history” saying there has been “an explosion in the number of cases. … It’s a painful and distressing number.”

Due to the increase in cases, the State Department raised its global health advisory to its highest level and issued an order to all Americans not to travel abroad during the pandemic.

The announcement came just after COVID-19 related deaths in Italy surpassed that of China’s. 3,405 Italians have died from the virus whereas, in China, the country recorded 3,249 deaths.

Globally, there are over 10,000 deaths.

In addition, President Donald Trump says a malaria drug, named chloroquine, could help treat COVID-19. While data backing the claim is scarce, studies are finding TRACE evidence that supports the theory.

The drug was previously used to treat SARS.

