Coronavirus death toll in US surpasses 2,000

iStock/farosofa(NEW YORK) — As the global number of COVID-19 infections stand at 723,700 — with 34,018 reported deaths — as of Sunday, American health officials confirmed that the U.S. death toll has surpassed 2,000.

On Sunday, it was reported that there have been 2,514 deaths in the country as the amount of cases rises to 143,025.

In New York, the state reported that there are 59,513 diagnosed cases as the death toll is slowly closing upon 1,000. Currently, there are 776 deaths. In New York City, the number of confirmed cases are 32,308 with 678 deaths.

Globally, it’s estimated that 140,000 people have recovered.

Due to New York’s status as the “epicenter” of the U.S. outbreak, politicians floated the possibility of enacting quarantines. President Donald Trump earlier on Sunday scaled back his proposal for an enforceable quarantine in the Tristate area — New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

However, the president did caution the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enforce a travel advisory, which can be “administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government.”

Following the president’s guidance, the CDC declared, “Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply.”

However, all three Democratic governors lambasted the call, saying it is more of a lockdown than a quarantine. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said such an action would be “illegal.”

Despite that, surrounding states are stationing National Guard troops and police at their respective borders following reports that residents of New York are moving into their summer homes along shoreline and lake areas, as stated by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo enacted a 14-day quarantine upon all New Yorkers arriving in the state, a decision she reversed Sunday following threat of a lawsuit by Governor Cuomo.

