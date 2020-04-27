CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19

iStock/elenabs (WASHINGTON, D.C.) — When the COVID-19 pandemic was first impacting parts of the world, there were only three reported symptoms — fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded list of symptoms by six.

Symptoms now include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

These signs may appear between two to 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

Nearly a quarter-million people have died from COVID-19 around the globe, sickening 2.89 million, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. is, by far, the hardest-hit country in the world with nearly a million diagnosed cases and roughly 55,000 deaths.

It is predicted the number may be much higher due to testing shortages along with the fact that some governments could be underreporting the outbreak.

The scope of the COVID-19 pandemic has also sickened the American economy, creating an unemployment rate that could rival that of the Great Depression.

Kevin Hassett, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser, spoke on ABC’s This Week about the potentially catastrophic numbers. “Around 2008, we lost 8.7 million jobs and the whole thing. Right now, we’re losing that many jobs about every 10 days,” he said. “And so … the economic lift for policymakers is an extraordinary one.”

