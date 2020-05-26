Burger King revealing oversized crowns, onion-loaded burgers to encourage social distancing

Photo by Jesús Hellín/Europa Press via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — While restaurants the world over have shifted their operations to promote safer service in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burger King is keeping its sense of humor about it.

In a tweet, the fast food giant revealed it has been distributing massive, sombrero-looking cardboard crowns for its patrons, to keep some social distance between diners.

What’s more, it also came up with a clever commercial for another of its COVID-19-inspired creations: a “social distancing Whopper.” What makes it so? Well, it’s stacked with onions, and as its ad attests, nobody will want to stand near you if you have one.

The crown has so far been seen only in Burger King restaurants in Germany, and the onion-loaded Whopper has been spotted in commercials playing in Italy. However, with restaurants now back open in many states, don’t be surprised if both make their way to the U.S.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.