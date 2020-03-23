Bob Saget jokes he's turning into Danny Tanner now that he's cleaning all the time

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Fans of the original Full House knew one thing very well about family patriarch Danny Tanner, he likes his house sparkling clean. Now, nearly 30 years after the final episode aired, Bob Saget is realizing that he’s turning into his clean freak character.

Saget, 63, shared with fans on Thursday that he has been expertly keeping his house spotless in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After one particular deep clean, he had an alarming realization. “Oh. My. God. I spend my day cleaning and vacuuming and sanitizing everything in the house,” he tweeted. “I have become Danny Tanner.”

He reposted his tweet to his Instagram, which drew hilarious commentary from his fans and a former co-star.

His on-screen daughter Candace Cameron Bure cracked, “You spent years getting away from him and now [sic] youve finally embraced him. Welcome home dad.”

Responded Saget, “I never wanted to get away from him —I just had other sides that were confused as you well know.” He also added that Danny is needed “more than ever right now.”

As for other Full House insiders, Dave Coulier’s wife Melissa said that her husband continues to channel Uncle Joey. “This is my entire day! Dave and I’s routine hasn’t changed much,” she joked. “Still following him around the house with wipes.”

It should be noted, as one fan helpfully pointed out, Saget hasn’t quite completed his Tanner transformation and reminded the actor, “You have to vacuum the vacuum, then it’s official.”

