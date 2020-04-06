Beverly Hills cops find nearly 200 rolls of toilet paper in stolen van

Praneat/iStock(BEVERLY HILLS) — In another sign of our new world order amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, cops in Beverly Hills pulled over a stolen van recently and discovered a new kind of contraband.

“Stolen vehicle containing 192 rolls of toilet paper,” the department shared on its Instagram page, along with a photo of the contents lined up alongside a white van.

“Remember the good old days when a stolen ride had guns and drugs inside?” one follower joked in response to the post.

No further information was revealed about the arrest, including what they plan to do with the stolen goods.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.