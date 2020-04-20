Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch “Quarantine Wine” to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts

Photo by Steve Granitz/Wireimage(LOS ANGELES) — Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis have come up with novel way of helping COVID-19 relief efforts, by simply cracking open a bottle of wine.

The two That 70s Show vets took to Ashton’s Twitter account on Sunday to announce that they have teamed up with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to launch their very own Quarantine Wine, with all of the profits going to a handful of charities helping COVID-19 relief efforts.

“100 percent, that’s right, 100 percent of the profits will go to a handful of charities that we have vetted for you and are so proud of during this time,” Kunis added. “Anything from feeding families who have fallen on hard times…”

“To supplying PPE equipment to frontline medical workers,” Kutcher chimed in. “To helping small businesses and people who are in distress recover.”

The wine, a Pinot Noir,” which sells at a price of two bottles for $50, comes with an interactive front label that “is meant to be written on by YOU,” according to their website.

“Crack open a bottle of this wine, enjoy a virtual happy hour with a friend or loved one, and write (or draw!) who you’re toasting to from the comfort of your own home,” it continues. “Snap a pic and post it using #QUARANTINEWINE, #PPE, and #SOCIALDISTANCING to spread the word about this awesome wine and fundraising cause,” Kunis and Kutcher ask. “We hope that you enjoy this wine as much as we do and we can’t thank you enough for your support!”

The four charities they chose are Give Directly, Direct Relief, The Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund.

