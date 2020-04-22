Ansel Elgort trolls fans by posting NSFW photo that redirects them to COVID-19 charity

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort hilariously trolled fans with a bait-and-switch on Tuesday where he teased fans with a steamy shower picture and promised more exclusive content in a link, which promptly redirected them to a COVID-19 charity.

“OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” the actor wrote in the caption, duping unsuspecting fans into believing that Elgort had more NSFW photos waiting for them behind a paywall.

OnlyFans is a subscription service widely used by Instagram influencers, where fans must pay to access exclusive content.

However, when fans clicked Elgort’s link, they were redirected to make a donation to Brooklyn for Life! — a charity that provides roughly 2,500 meals a day to New York City’s first responders and healthcare workers.

The organization uses donations to purchase food from 38 Brooklyn-based restaurants and is currently trying to raise critically-needed funds via GoFundMe. So far, it has surpassed just 20 percent of its million dollar fundraising goal.

Unfortunately for those wanting to see the infamous photo of the 26-year-old standing naked in an outdoor shower — tastefully covering himself with just a hand — Instagram has obviously deleted it for violating their Terms of Service.

Elgort spoke about his masterful bait-and-switch in his Instagram Stories on Tuesday where he thanked fans for donating and said his little stunt was “worth it.”

“Sorry that I offended anybody,” the actor apologized with a smile, “but we did a good thing!”

Elgort also revealed that his dad was the one who snapped the infamous shower photo and was apparently insulted that he wasn’t given any credit.

The Baby Driver actor also floated the possibility of re-uploading the photo — but cropping it so he won’t get in trouble with the Instagram police.

