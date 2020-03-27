Amid COVID-19 employment downturn, LinkedIn ranks in-demand jobs

iStock/fizkes(LOS ANGELES) — While millions are out of work because of lockdowns, shutdowns, and other results from the COVID-19 pandemic, LinkedIn is looking into hiring trends overseas to try to predict what could happen on our shores. The site has also posted a list of the most in-demand positions right now, along with a list of who’s hiring.

By looking at where the pandemic struck first, China, LinkedIn notes that the U.S. could expect to see a hiring downturn, “followed by a slow, but steady rebound as economies return to ‘business as usual.'”

With no further ado, here’s LinkedIn’s list of in-demand jobs, and who’s looking to get Americans back to work:

Store Associate

System Operator

Certified Public Accountant

Healthcare Specialist

Construction Worker

Warehouse Manager

Psychologist

Vehicle Mechanic

Academic Advisor

Delivery Driver

Companies with the most open jobs:

7-Eleven

Army National Guard

KPMG

Amazon

Genentech

Lowe’s

HCA Healthcare

Intuit

Nepris

Whole Foods

LinkedIn also learned that certain companies are stepping up hiring to meet demand in these times, like as grocery chains and delivery services like Kroger, Walmart, Amazon, and CVS. They’ve all signaled they want to put hundreds of thousands of people to work right away.

For example:

CVS: Hiring 50,000 workers to meet exploding demand at its stores.

Pizza Hut: 30,000 permanent workers

Walmart: about 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May

Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, plans to hire 25,000 workers.

7-Eleven: 20,000 new store employees.

Amazon: 100,000 workers.

Domino’s: more than 10,000 workers.

As expected, the medical community is looking for as many health care providers as possible. New York City has even asked private and retired providers to help in hospitals. “More than 1,000 answered the call,” the website noted.

