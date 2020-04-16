A side-effect of social distancing: sex toy sales skyrocketing

iStock/lolostock(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE CONTENT) As Stephen Stills sang, “If you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you’re with” — and apparently because of social distancing, that’s leaving millions of people with one option: themselves.

The Los Angeles Times reports a 30 to 100% spike in sales of sex toys from last year — and one in particular has jumped 263%, thanks to a clever naughty billboard highlighted by the industry trade Adweek.

In Canada, a company called WOW Tech Group bought a giant roadside billboard, adorned only with a photo of a female hand holding its inconspicuous-looking Womanizer device, and the simple message: “Stay home.”

According to Adweek, the billboard was created designed by Toronto agency The Garden, the creative team of which “saw the new campaign as an opportunity to encourage Canadians to embrace voluntary quarantine, even if it meant not always getting to embrace others.”

Apart from providing stress relief amid the crisis, WOW Tech Group’s North American marketing head Stephanie Keating tells the trade that a portion of the device’s sales will go to “support vulnerable women and children affected by the coronavirus.”

By the way, those of us enjoying the between-the-sheets benefits of quarantining with a partner have some experts positing that there could be a COVID-19 baby boom months from now.

