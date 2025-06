It’s Summer of Fun 2025!

It’s that time again for SUMMER OF FUN at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Listen 6:00 am – 8:30 am Wednesday, June 18th-Friday, June 20th and Monday, June 23rd-Friday, June 27th for John Foster to start the Rollercoaster and then call 812-376-1010 for your chance to win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

>>Contest Rules<<