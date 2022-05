WCSI wants to send you to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Qualifications and possibly the Race for the 106th Indianapolis 500! Listen to All News in the Morning Monday, May 16th – Friday, May 20th between 6 and 9am for the cue to call and win a 4-pack of tickets to Qualifications for May 21st or May 22nd . Two lucky winners will also receive 2 tickets to the Indy 500. Listen in and you could be headed to the Racing Capital of the World!

>>Contest Rules>>