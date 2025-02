​[[{“value”:”

Watch Clay and Buck discuss why Biden doesn’t blame Kamala for shoving him out of the 2024 race. It’s Obama and Pelosi who have driven Democrats to an all-time low.

Only VIPs can view this exclusive video. If you’re not a member, sign up now. Watch this clip here and the whole three hours on the video stream. You can also use the special VIP email pipeline to Clay and Buck to share whatever is on your mind.

“}]]