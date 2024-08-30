Tulsi Gabbard Reacts to the Harris-Walz CNN Interview: “I Throw the BS Flag”

​[[{“value”:”

Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joined the show to discuss Kamala’s train wreck CNN interview, her Thursday night town hall with President Trump, why she endorsed him — and how she and RFK Jr. can bring new voters into the MAGA movement.

Not a week after @RobertKennedyJr raised the awareness back to the masses on the dangers of ultra-processed foods.

You literally can’t make this stuff up. But… “follow the science,” right? pic.twitter.com/HDULk6NZQQ

— Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) August 27, 2024

WOW!!! @TulsiGabbard introduces President @realDonaldTrump for a MASSIVE Town Hall at the La Crosse Center in BEAUTIFUL WISCONSIN! #MAGA2024 pic.twitter.com/LxeNOMaYPX

— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 30, 2024

