Thanks to Everyone Sending Us Anniversary Wishes

​

Year Three of the Clay & Buck show begins NOW. Here’s a look back. Thank you for listening, downloading, following us on social media, and spreading the word.

Thank you for two years! We’re just getting started! – @ClayTravis & @BuckSexton #ClayAndBuck #ClayTravis #BuckSexton pic.twitter.com/Jg0OChBBuz

— The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) June 21, 2023

Buck imparted these words today and also joined co-host Clay to talk about how meaningful these two years have been…

Subscribe to the podcast: https://t.co/0jAyu6DlEe pic.twitter.com/RlQvgdm2oq

— The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) June 21, 2023

Thanks to everyone who took the time to send us well wishes everywhere from Twitter to our C&B VIP members-only 1email address.

Keep up the great work, guys!! 👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸

— George Goff (@Navy3241) June 22, 2023

Love listening to you both, as a young man of 23 you guys are really showing me the way. Hope you could teach me a little more! I try everyday to get my generation to understand what’s wrong with this country and to turn away from this “woke” BS.

— Gabe Streety (@medicstreety) June 21, 2023