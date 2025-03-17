Rep. Jim Jordan on Rogue Judges, Implementing the Trump Agenda — and Fighting Anti-MAGA Swatting

​[[{“value”:”

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talked about a wide range of issues with C&B, including, judges trying to block the president’s constitutional authority, implementing the MAGA agenda in Congress, the alarming rise in swatting incidents aimed at conservative media figures — and more.

ICE agents in Northern Virginia executed an operation targeting transnational organized crime, gangs, and egregious illegal alien offenders. They arrested more than 200 dangerous illegal aliens. Thank you President Trump! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 14, 2025

