Clay & Buck 

Rep. Jim Jordan on Rogue Judges, Implementing the Trump Agenda — and Fighting Anti-MAGA Swatting

Kevin

 ​[[{“value”:”

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talked about a wide range of issues with C&B, including, judges trying to block the president’s constitutional authority, implementing the MAGA agenda in Congress, the alarming rise in swatting incidents aimed at conservative media figures — and more.

“}]] 