Rep. Jason Smith Tells Us About the Whistleblowers’ Biden Blockbusters

Congressman Jason Smith, Republican of Missouri, and House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman, put out the call for whistleblowers to share what they knew about the Biden family’s influence peddling, telling them not to fear retaliation, but do the right thing for America. Now, the facts are coming out, and they’re very bad for this White House.

House Ways & Means Chair Jason Smith details multiple felony charges whistleblowers say the IRS recommended against Hunter Biden, covering “$2.2 million in unreported tax on global income…from Ukraine, Romania, and China.”

Instead, Biden’s DOJ gave Hunter a sweetheart deal. pic.twitter.com/8SdMkWgaaT

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023