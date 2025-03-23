LISTEN: Clay Interviews President Trump

​[[{“value”:”

🚨Clay interviews @realDonaldTrump on Air Force One.pic.twitter.com/B8rHaHyduZ — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) March 23, 2025

Thanks to ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ & ⁦@karolineleavitt⁩ for hosting me on Air Force One. Headed to NCAA Wrestling Tourney in Philly now. pic.twitter.com/oG4OI0UTY6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 22, 2025

President Trump walks out to USA chants and a standing ovation in Philadelphia for the NCAA wrestling championships. Awesome scene. Sold out arena. Electric environment. pic.twitter.com/8FIOhhEby8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 22, 2025

President Trump is about to walk in the arena for special seating section on floor they have built. A preview. pic.twitter.com/OHWhAmLxlB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 22, 2025

President Trump is about to walk in the arena for special seating section on floor they have built. A preview. pic.twitter.com/OHWhAmLxlB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 22, 2025

“}]]