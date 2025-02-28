Clay & Buck 

Kris Kobach, Kansas AG, on Working with Trump to Enforce Immigration Law

Kevin

Attorney General Kris Kobach of Kansas joins the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show to discuss how his state now has a partner in the White House. President Trump respects law and order, working with attorneys generals to deport illegal aliens. It’s a big change (as is the general competency) from the Biden years.

