Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, joined Clay and Buck to discuss the Trump verdict and where the campaign goes from here.

President Trump waves to a crowd of cheering supporters upon returning to Trump Tower.

Onward to victory on November 5th. pic.twitter.com/hVcWTEM0tH

— Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) May 30, 2024

