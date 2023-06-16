Coach Bill Courtney’s Father’s Day Story: “I Was Miserable On Father’s Day, Until…”

​

Coach Bill Courtney, host of the “An Army of Normal Folks” podcast, recently joined Clay and Buck as a guest. He’s also the founder of Classic American Hardwoods in Memphis, Tennessee, subject of the Oscar-winning football documentary “Undefeated,” and author of “Against the Grain.”

He’s released a powerful new video about Father’s Day, detailing how his own youth growing up without a father impacts him to this day, and allows him to relate to some of the players he coaches more than his own children.

Enjoy the Father’s Day video above and his interview with C&B here: