​[[{“value”:”

Clay lays out the hard facts — Ukraine isn’t going to beat Russia — after Zelensky threw a tantrum in the Oval Office.

Ukraine can’t win, so why would American taxpayers keep spending billions to fund the war? We should have an immediate ceasefire now as a prelude to working out a peace deal: pic.twitter.com/xTe2Yn3EXR

— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 28, 2025