Betsy DeVos on the Biden Changes to Title IX
Betsy Devos, President Trump’s education secretary and author of “Hostages No More – The Fight for Education Freedom and the Future of the American Child,” joins Clay to discuss President Biden’s war on women’s sports as he guts Title IX.
WATCH: Title IX was put in place in the early 1970s to promote opportunities for women. Is this still the case?
Former Secretary of Education @BetsyDeVos answers this question in just 5 minutes 👇https://t.co/dungVLajPd
— PragerU (@prageru) April 19, 2024
