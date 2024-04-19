Betsy DeVos on the Biden Changes to Title IX

​[[{“value”:”

Betsy Devos, President Trump’s education secretary and author of “Hostages No More – The Fight for Education Freedom and the Future of the American Child,” joins Clay to discuss President Biden’s war on women’s sports as he guts Title IX.

WATCH: Title IX was put in place in the early 1970s to promote opportunities for women. Is this still the case?

Former Secretary of Education @BetsyDeVos answers this question in just 5 minutes 👇https://t.co/dungVLajPd

— PragerU (@prageru) April 19, 2024

