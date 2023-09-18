Avik Roy Explains Why Obamacare Made Healthcare More Expensive

​

Avik Roy, President of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity and Policy Editor at Forbes, joined Clay and Buck to discuss the rising cost of health care and explains why Obamacare failed at its core promise to reduce costs.

It’s a misconception of mainstream economics that deflation is always bad. Deflation is only bad when it is the result of lower demand. Deflation (i.e. lower prices) is good when it is the result of increased productivity, freer trade, technological innovation, or a stronger… https://t.co/jWpgxiYxnC

— Avik Roy (@Avik) September 11, 2023